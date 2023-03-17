St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin in Binghamton with the Irish flag raised above city hall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Many members of the area’s large Irish-American community started their holiday Friday morning with Binghamton City Hall’s annual flag raising.

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient of Order of Hiberians joined Binghamton to celebrate through many festivities all month long like Parade Day.

AOH President John Walker took the podium to speak about the history of the holiday and the patron Saint of Ireland St. Patrick.

“We, the members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, live in his memory every day,” said Walker. “We are thankful to live our motto of friendship, unity and Christian charity.”

The first St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in New York City and Boston way back in 1772.

The honorary event shines a light on the Irish community that makes Binghamton and surrounding towns in the Southern Tier so special. Residents afterward looked up to the flag with pride for their heritage, family and tradition and sang the Irish National Anthem.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham spoke on behalf of his own heritage, being a descendant of an Irish immigrant.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.