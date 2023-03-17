State Senator Lea Webb held Womens History Month event.

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Mar. 17, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Friday, March 17 State Senator Lea Webb held a special event to show her appreciation to the many leaders throughout the 52nd district.

Webb said she will be recognizing 11 women from across the district for their incredible hard work and dedication to making a difference throughout their communities. She said in honor of Womens History Month, it’s important for her to take a moment and show her gratitude as they continue to make positive changes for their communities on a day today basis and continue to fight for women’s rights.

“I feel like I’m very blessed to know women across the senate district that I refer to as unsung she-ro’s” said Webb " The amount of work they do from behind the scenes is incredible, and they don’t do it for recognition they do it because they genuinely care about the community.”

She said she plans on continuing to hold these events beyond Womens History Month to show her gratitude to many more leaders throughout the district.

Schumer announces $750,000 investment toward affordable child care in Broome County
Once executive assistant to convicted former Broome County DA sentenced on grand larceny charge
