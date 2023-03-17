Traffic alert: Demolition to cause road closure for more than 2 weeks in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is alerting motorists to road closures due to demolitions beginning next week.

The police department said Phoenix Industrial Investors will begin conducting a demolition project on buildings near McKinley Avenue in the village beginning March 20.

To accommodate the project, McKinley Avenue between North Street and Watson Boulevard will be closed to foot and vehicle traffic though April 5.

Weather or unforeseen circumstances could delay the project beyond April 5, said police.

Motorists seeking travel to the Village of Endicott’s Northside should use Hayes Avenue to the east or Oak Hill Avenue to the west, they noted.

