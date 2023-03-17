‘You and Me’ exhibit opening night at Roberson Museum

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The opening of a new exhibit for the Roberson Museum took place this evening in Binghamton, where a local photographer showcased his work done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibit is called “You and Me”, and it is laid out in such a way that the viewer begins in early 2020 and makes their way to the height of the pandemic as the images become darker and darker.

As the gallery continues there is a shift in tone as the images start to look lighter, representing society making its way out of the pandemic.

12 News spoke with the marketing and events coordinator at the Roberson Museum about the artist Scott Montogomery and his art style.

“He does portrait photography mainly, and then he manipulates the image to kind of fit his vision of what he wants it to be. So it’s a really unique and different type of art, and we are really excited to have it here because it is a little edgier than normal for us.” said Emily Kuebler.

“You and Me” will be displayed in the Dickenson West 1st floor gallery until the month of October.

For more information on the exhibit be sure to visit their website.

