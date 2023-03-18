Binghamton baseball wins home opener of Lafayette, 4-1

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bearcats scored three runs in the eighth inning to push past Lafayette in the team’s home opener Friday afternoon, giving them a 6-7 record so far in 2023.

With one out in the eighth, sophomore third baseman Devan Bade drew a walk and junior catcher Kevin Reilly singled up the middle. Junior right fielder Tommy Reifler pulled the ball to the right side for an infield hit and the ensuing throw to second was wide, allowing Bade to score the go-ahead run.

Senior closer Jack Collins worked a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season. Reifler went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lift his season batting average to .405.

Binghamton and Lafayette will meet for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, beginning at noon.

