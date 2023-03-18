Binghamton women’s lacrosse extends win streak to four games with win over UMBC

Binghamton's Olivia Muscolino (1) passes to a teammate in the first quarter of an NCAA women's...
Binghamton's Olivia Muscolino (1) passes to a teammate in the first quarter of an NCAA women's lacrosse game against UMBC on Saturday, March 18, 2023.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Bearcats scored nine goals in the first quarter to propel them to an America East Conference win over UMBC, 18-13.

After going down 1-0 early in the first quarter, Binghamton scored seven straight, including three from Abigail Carroll. BU led 9-3 after the first quarter. Carroll finished with a team-high five goals in the win.

That first-quarter buffer was all Binghamton needed to secure their first America East Conference win of the season, moving them into a tie for first with the Vermont Catamounts and the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Binghamton women are back in action next Saturday, March 25, as they take on New Hampshire on the road at 1 p.m.

