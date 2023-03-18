Gusty with some snow for Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Snow squalls are possible. Gusty. Low: 14-22.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, with snow showers. Remaining gusty. High: 25-33.

Sunday Night: Clearing skies and cold. Low: 13-24.

Monday: Sunny skies and mild. High: 49. Low: 26.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 53. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Rain risks increase late. High: 54. Low: 40.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 56. Low: 38.

Friday: Cloudy with steady rain. High: 48. Low: 34.

Saturday: Rain showers. High: 44. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

An arctic front passes the region during the night, leading to snow showers, and possible snow squalls. Winds will be gusty as well, with spots nearing 30 MPH. Snowfall for those in the squalls will be between 1-2″, and those outside the squalls will see less than an inch. Lows will fall into the mid-teens.

Sunday will be cold and windy, with highs struggling to reach the low-30s. Winds will gust to near 35 MPH, making it feel more like the single digits and teens throughout most of the day. Some isolated snow showers will develop, but accumulations will be minor. High pressure moves in overnight, leading to clearing skies and lows falling back into the teens.

Temperatures begin a steady rise starting Monday. High pressure will remain in control, allowing for bright sunshine, leading to temperatures reaching the upper-40s, with some spots reaching the low-50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, while Wednesday will be mostly cloudy ahead of our next system.

We are watching rain late week into the weekend. The rain could be steady at times. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid-50s, with highs on Friday in the upper-40s. Saturday will see some lingering rain, with highs in the mid-40s.

