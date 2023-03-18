Oxford girls’ basketball team prepares for state semifinals

OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) - We’re into the part of the high school basketball season, where just getting here is a big accomplishment.

The road to this point for the Oxford girls team has included their first section title in 20 years and last weekend they beat Smithtown Christian by 26 points in regionals.

“I almost cried I was so excited. Just to have the whole team there. All the fans supporting us was awesome because we basically had all of Oxford there,” said Oxford junior guard Jocie Finch.

Even though their playoff run has stretched from Delhi to Binghamton, its always felt like a home game for the Blackhawks, as they’re fan section has travelled along.

“Having our fan section from the school come to almost every single game this season, that has meant so much. It’s quite amazing to see this many people come out for our little old basketball team,” added Oxford junior center Leah Oliver.

Another constant has been senior guard Madalyn Barrows. In their Section 4 championship win she had 20 points. Then had 26 points with 11 rebounds in regionals.

“Not trying to focus about how many points I get. Just letting it come to me and focus more on the defensive end and shutting them down. Then it’ll come easy,” said Barrows.

They’re now into the state semifinals where they’re taking on Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons. If they win on Saturday then they’ll have the chance to to play for the first team state title in Oxford history on Sunday.

It’s a big moment, but it’s one they’re prepared for.

“They’re ready. We got to keep going over any loose ends and preparing as we have all season long. We’re excited. We’re ready to go compete,” said head coach Chris Palmer.

With just a weekend left in the season, the Blackhawks want to end their season on their own terms.

As state champions.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.