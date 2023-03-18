Susquehanna Valley High School celebrates ‘Music in our Schools’ month

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONKLIN (WBNG) -- At Susquehanna Valley Senior High School, students have the opportunity to take choir, band, orchestra or music theory classes.

Skylar Wood is a senior and said “making music together is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

He said he is planning on majoring in music education in college because his teachers have been a huge inspiration to him.

The Vocal Music Director, Jenn Perkins said music has been a part of her life since birth. She started playing the piano when she was just 3-years-old.

She said making music is her favorite part of the day.

At Susquehanna Valley, music classes are getting ready for their upcoming music concert which will be held on Thursday, March 23rd.

