Binghamton baseball sweeps doubleheader over Lafayette to increase win streak to four

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bearcats swept Lafayette in a doubleheader on Saturday, earning the series sweep over the Leopards. Tommy Reifler went 7-10 in the doubleheader to help secure the victories.

In the opener, the Bearcats snapped a 4-4 tie with the winning run in their final at-bat. First baseman Kevin Gsell led off the bottom of the seventh with a double off the wall in left-center. Third baseman Devan Bade put down a sacrifice bunt and two batters later, pinch hitter Logan Haskell dropped down a squeeze bunt to plate Gsell for the 5-4 win.

In game two, Binghamton scored runs in seven of the eight innings to earn the lopsided 14-6 win. Lafayette cut its margin to 7-5 with three runs in the sixth inning before BU cranked up the offense again with seven runs over its final three innings.

