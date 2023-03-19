Binghamton baseball sweeps doubleheader over Lafayette to increase win streak to four

By Jacob Russo
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bearcats swept Lafayette in a doubleheader on Saturday, earning the series sweep over the Leopards. Tommy Reifler went 7-10 in the doubleheader to help secure the victories.

In the opener, the Bearcats snapped a 4-4 tie with the winning run in their final at-bat. First baseman Kevin Gsell led off the bottom of the seventh with a double off the wall in left-center. Third baseman Devan Bade put down a sacrifice bunt and two batters later, pinch hitter Logan Haskell dropped down a squeeze bunt to plate Gsell for the 5-4 win.

In game two, Binghamton scored runs in seven of the eight innings to earn the lopsided 14-6 win. Lafayette cut its margin to 7-5 with three runs in the sixth inning before BU cranked up the offense again with seven runs over its final three innings.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State’s burn ban begins March 16
Jerry Seinfeld to come to Binghamton in May
Once executive assistant to convicted former Broome County DA sentenced on grand larceny charge
Ross Park Zoo welcomes litter of sand cats
Traffic alert: Demolition to cause road closure for more than 2 weeks in Endicott

Latest News

Oxford girls’ basketball advances to first-ever state title game with win over NDBG
Binghamton women’s lacrosse extends win streak to four games with win over UMBC
Binghamton baseball sweeps doubleheader over Lafayette to increase win streak to four
Oxford's Jocie Finch (11) before a free throw in the Class D state semifinals against Notre...
Oxford girls’ basketball advances to first-ever state title game with win over NDBG