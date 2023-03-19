Mild first day of Spring

Tonight: Clear skies and cold. Low: 16-25.

Monday: Sunny skies and mild. High: 41-50.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 27-32.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 54. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Rain risks increase late. High: 56. Low: 42.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 58. Low: 40.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 49. Low: 34.

Saturday: Rain showers. High: 44. Low: 30.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 45. Low: 32.

Forecast Discussion:

High-pressure moves in, allowing for clearing skies and lows falling into the mid-teens.

The first day of Spring leads to temperatures climbing into the upper-40s with some spots hitting the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine as well. Some clouds build overnight Monday, with lows in the upper-20s.

Temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Tuesday will remain dry under partly sunny skies. Most of the day Wednesday will be dry, but rain showers will develop Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain showers begin to pick up as we head into Thursday night and continue into Friday. Temperatures will be cooler, but still mild, with highs on Friday nearing the upper-40s. Rain will be off and on over the weekend, with highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.