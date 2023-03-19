Oxford girls’ basketball advances to first-ever state title game with win over NDBG

TROY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Oxford high school girls’ basketball team is moving on to their first-ever state championship game after taking down Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 75-54 in the Class D state semifinal.

Senior Madalyn Barrows scored 27 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the team to victory. Ella Kelsey added 14 more.

“Excited would be an understatement at this point. To get one step further than our program has ever been,” said head coach Chris Palmer. “We had a little adversity overnight. Madalyn was not feeling well and was sick to her stomach and to have the whole team step up. She obviously came out and played great but every girl on the court really made a play at a different time.”

“We have to rest the rest of the day and come out for an early game tomorrow and just do everything we’ve been doing all season long and I think we’ll be in good shape,” Barrows added.

Oxford will compete for the state championship on Sunday against Hammond. Tip-off is at 10 a.m.

