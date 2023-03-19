Oxford girls’ basketball advances to first-ever state title game with win over NDBG

By Jacob Russo
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Oxford high school girls’ basketball team is moving on to their first-ever state championship game after taking down Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 75-54 in the Class D state semifinal.

Senior Madalyn Barrows scored 27 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the team to victory. Ella Kelsey added 14 more.

“Excited would be an understatement at this point. To get one step further than our program has ever been,” said head coach Chris Palmer. “We had a little adversity overnight. Madalyn was not feeling well and was sick to her stomach and to have the whole team step up. She obviously came out and played great but every girl on the court really made a play at a different time.”

“We have to rest the rest of the day and come out for an early game tomorrow and just do everything we’ve been doing all season long and I think we’ll be in good shape,” Barrows added.

Oxford will compete for the state championship on Sunday against Hammond. Tip-off is at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State’s burn ban begins March 16
Jerry Seinfeld to come to Binghamton in May
Once executive assistant to convicted former Broome County DA sentenced on grand larceny charge
Ross Park Zoo welcomes litter of sand cats
Traffic alert: Demolition to cause road closure for more than 2 weeks in Endicott

Latest News

Oxford girls’ basketball advances to first-ever state title game with win over NDBG
Binghamton women’s lacrosse extends win streak to four games with win over UMBC
Binghamton baseball sweeps doubleheader over Lafayette to increase win streak to four
Binghamton first baseman Kevin Gsell (4) gets ready for an at-bat in an NCAA baseball game...
Binghamton baseball sweeps doubleheader over Lafayette to increase win streak to four