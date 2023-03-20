2 men missing after anchor mishap, young girls left alone on boat, authorities say

By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida are searching for two men who appeared to have drowned after jumping into the water from a rental boat, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Velcky Velasquez and her boyfriend Orlando Ortiz rented a boat to celebrate their one-year anniversary of being together.

Jeffrey Marrero and his two children, 8- and 10-year-old daughters, joined the couple on the boat on Lake Eloise.

Everyone on the 16-foot vessel was inexperienced boaters but wanted to anchor in the water.

Judd said Velasquez jumped into the water with the anchor, but it was not tied to the boat, which began floating away.

Ortiz and Marrero jumped into the water to help Velasquez, but they are not strong swimmers and ended up going underwater, authorities said.

The two little girls were still on the boat and called 911 to report what happened.

Deputies heard the 911 call live via a new system and headed to the boat ramp immediately, knowing there was no public access to the lake.

When they arrived, they saw a man who was actively putting a boat into the water and asked him for help.

The good Samaritan shared his boat, which allowed deputies to rescue Velasquez and the young girls.

Several agencies are working together to find Ortiz and Marrero. Judd said the search will continue 24/7 until both men are found.

