27 new corrections officers sworn in represent the most diverse class in Broome County history

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Twenty-seven corrections officers were sworn into the Broome County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning at the SUNY Broome theater as part of an ongoing initiative to address the staffing shortage crisis at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Broome County Undersheriff Sammy Davis introduced the ceremony as special with a large number of new recruits and their families there to witness. The sheriff’s office highlights how this new class’s success will improve operations at the jail and the community as a whole.

The incoming class represents the largest and most diverse group of officers in the agency’s history. It represents the first female African-American sworn officers ever hired by any law enforcement agency in Broome County. 36% of new officers represent people of color and nine female officers.

Ariana Brown is one of the three Black women hired. She moved to Binghamton from Long Island five years ago to complete her master’s degree in public administration at Binghamton University. She says her professors are accommodating and excited for her.

She got her inspiration from her brother, who is also a corrections officer. Brown said she was astonished when she was told that her name would be a part of history.

“It makes me feel good to change the narrative and get out there,” Brown said. “I feel like some people have such a skewed view of law enforcement and what happens on the inside. But, I feel like this is a change that [the sheriff’s office] wants to bring to the community and it’s a good step in the right direction.”

She was impacted by the outreach for more staff and said she felt at home after the director of recruitment helped her set up a meeting. She said this is where she wants to be and she feels good about the work she will pursue in this career. She plans to use this to advance her career in law enforcement.

The new hires will undergo intensive field training and education before filling shifts at the correctional facility. Later this year, the new officers will complete a Training & Experience Civil Service Test along with a full corrections academy hosted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to complete their training.

