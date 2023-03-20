9th annual ‘Battle of the Bravest’ hockey game raises money for cancer research

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- Sunday at the Ice House Sports Complex, a hockey game was held to raise funds for the retired Professional Firefighters Cancer Fund Inc.

Firefighters across Broome County came together for the ninth annual “Battle of The Bravest Charity Hockey Game.” The firefighters played in two teams: the Binghamton team comprised career firefighters from Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott and the county team comprised volunteer firefighters from all over the county.

President of the Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund Bill Newland said the cause is important to firefighters as battles with cancer are all too familiar for many former firemen.

“It is the number one killer of firefighters,” said Newland. “Synthetic building materials and synthetic furnishings in homes when they burn they omit carcinogens that are absorbed, inhaled and ingested by firefighters doing their job.”

According to Newland, 100% of the proceeds from the event are donated directly to “established, promising, world-class cancer research.”

He said this year the organization will be hitting an important monetary milestone.

“This is the ninth annual the first 8 have raised 63,988 dollars and we will top 70,000 dollars this year,” Newland said.

As for the winner of the game, Newland said every year the winner is the same: cancer research.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.