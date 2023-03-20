Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Traffic alert: Glenwood Avenue in Binghamton to be closed for months for reconstruction project
Dozens of guns recovered in Chemung County burglary investigation
Inmate pleads guilty to assaulting another inmate at Broome County jail
27 new corrections officers sworn in represent the most diverse class in Broome County history
