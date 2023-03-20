Binghamton University club ice hockey team presents National Championship trophy to University President Harvey Stenger

By Jackson Neill
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University club ice hockey team won the DII AAU College Hockey National Championship last week and today they presented their trophy to University President Harvey Stenger.

The Bearcats beat Fairfield University 6-3 in the championship. It was the second straight year that BU has made it to the title game after losing in 2022.

Binghamton finished with a 23-5-1 overall record this season and went a perfect 6-0 in the national tournament.

“It was just like pure joy honestly. Having everyone there. We had so many family, friends, and people from the school. I can’t even really describe it to be able to lift it up and after seeing Babson lift it last season, and being on the other side of that, it was tough to watch but this year it made it all ok. All we’ve been talking about is how this is going to keep us bonded for the rest of our lives,” said captain Jack O’Bryan.

“We can come back in 20 years and all have this and be able to talk about it and have those videos and clips and have those memories together. It’s unbelievable it’s such a great experience,” added O’Bryan.

