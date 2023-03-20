Black Bears take down Watertown in high scoring game Sunday afternoon

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears rode an offensive explosion to take down the Watertown Wolves 7-4 Sunday afternoon, giving them their third straight victory.

Binghamton took the lead early as Austin Thompson scored for the 24th time this season. Watertown tied the game at 1-1 late in the period. The flood gates opened in the second period as both teams combined for seven goals. Tyler Gjurich was able to inch closer to the all-time goals record with his goal in the second period. Gavin yates added another, followed by a response by Watertown on their first power play of the day. The Wolves inched closer to 3-2, but then Don Olivieri would scored twice, extending the Black Bears’ lead to 5-2, the largest of the game.

