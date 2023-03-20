Black Bears take down Watertown in high scoring game Sunday afternoon

By Jacob Russo
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears rode an offensive explosion to take down the Watertown Wolves 7-4 Sunday afternoon, giving them their third straight victory.

Binghamton took the lead early as Austin Thompson scored for the 24th time this season. Watertown tied the game at 1-1 late in the period. The flood gates opened in the second period as both teams combined for seven goals. Tyler Gjurich was able to inch closer to the all-time goals record with his goal in the second period. Gavin yates added another, followed by a response by Watertown on their first power play of the day. The Wolves inched closer to 3-2, but then Don Olivieri would scored twice, extending the Black Bears’ lead to 5-2, the largest of the game.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State’s burn ban begins March 16
Jerry Seinfeld to come to Binghamton in May
Traffic alert: Demolition to cause road closure for more than 2 weeks in Endicott
Ross Park Zoo welcomes litter of sand cats
LG&T Tennis Challenger to skip Binghamton for 2023

Latest News

Oxford girls’ basketball advances to first-ever state title game with win over NDBG
Binghamton women’s lacrosse extends win streak to four games with win over UMBC
Binghamton baseball sweeps doubleheader over Lafayette to increase win streak to four
Oxford's Jocie Finch (11) before a free throw in the Class D state semifinals against Notre...
Oxford girls’ basketball advances to first-ever state title game with win over NDBG