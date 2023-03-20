Dozens of guns recovered in Chemung County burglary investigation

(WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office recovered dozens of stolen guns stemming from an investigation into a burglary on March 9.

The sheriff’s office announced it arrested 40-year-old Kyle J. Menio, of VanEtten, NY for burglary in the second degree. The office said his arrest stems from the investigation into the burglary at Mallory Road in the Town of Veteran in which numerous rifles, shotguns and handguns were stolen from the home. Authorities noted that this is the same investigation that resulted in the arrest of Shawn M. Mistifer of Veteran, NY.

The office noted that Menio has prior felony convictions and was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.

The Criminal Investigations Division, along with members of the Road Patrol Division, were able to recover all of the stolen handguns as well as multiple rifles and shotguns. Yet, the sheriff’s office said it believes there are more rifles and shotguns that have yet to be found.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor saw a suspicious vehicle in the area near the residence. That neighbor called the police. The sheriff’s office said, “the presence of the neighbor clearly contributed to [the suspects] fleeing which caused them to leave evidence behind that helped identify one of the suspects.”

Authorities said additional arrests are expected in the investigation.

