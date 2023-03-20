Inmate pleads guilty to assaulting another inmate at Broome County jail

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a Binghamton man plead guilty to assault in the second degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said William J. Proefriedt, 34, admitted to assaulting an inmate at the Broome County Correctional Facility while he was an inmate on April 24, 2022. This occurred in the recreation yard. Proefriedt punched the other inmate twice in the face, giving him a black eye and laceration requiring medical treatment.

He was convicted in 2016 for criminal mischief in the second degree in Suffolk County and will be sentenced to two to four years in prison on June 2.

“Broome County District Attorney ‘s Office will continue making every effort to protect Corrections Officers, jail staff and inmates within the Broome County jail,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Breaking the law inside or outside of a Correctional Facility must have consequences.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Corrections Division.

