Man dies after row boat capsizes, police investigating

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man.

State Police said Dominic Testani, of Doylestown, Pa., died after a rowboat capsized with two other people on it around 1:30 a.m. on March 18. Police said the other two people made it to safety with the help of friends and first responders.

Testani was found around 9 a.m. in the water and was recovered by the Scott Township Dive Rescue Team. Police ruled the death as accidental.

Hamlin Fire & EMS, Ledgedale Diver Rescue and Maplewood Fire & Rescue assisted state troopers.

