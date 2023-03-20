Oxford girls’ basketball loses in state title game to Hammond Central

By Jackson Neill
TROY, N.Y. (WBNG) - After a historic run through the state playoffs, the Oxford girls’ basketball team had their year end with a 61-37 loss to Hammond Central in the Class D state championship game.

In the loss, Madalyn Barrows had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for the Blackhawks. Oxford was trying to win their program’s first-ever state title and made the championship game after a 75-54 win over Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons in the state semifinals.

