Quiet stretch of weather to start spring!

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Wide range in temperatures is likely. Low: 20-29

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 48-54

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 27-33

Forecast Discussion:

We’re in for some quiet weather for a few days. Temperatures will increase a bit, too, and it with spring starting Monday afternoon, it will certainly feel like it! Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the 50s. Most of this period looks dry, but rain is expected to arrive for Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday may squeak out dry before another low pressure system brings a chance of some wintry mix early Saturday then a chance of rain through the day. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the 40s.

Sunday and Monday each bring a slight chance of a couple sprinkles or showers, but neither day currently looks to bring all day rain.

