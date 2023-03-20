Spring Is Here!

Some Mild Temperatures!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY, SPRING ARRIVED 5:24 AM: Sunny. High 46 (42-50) Wind WSW 5-10 G20 mph

High pressure to our south will give us temperatures a few degrees above average today. There is a slow moving/stalled

front to our north. I will mention clouds tonight with a couple of snow showers across our northern counties tonight.

Mainly dry Tuesday but well have clouds and a couple showers north with mostly sunny skies over NEPA.

As the front sags south and lows ride along the front, we’ll have a better chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday and

into Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Mixed showers Saturday and Sunday, cooler, more seasonable with highs in the 40s.

