Traffic alert: Glenwood Avenue in Binghamton to be closed for months for reconstruction project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Work will resume the week of March 20 on the $1.2 million Glenwood Avenue reconstruction project.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham’s Office made the annoucement Monday. During construction, Glenwood Avenue from Downs Avenue to Clinton Street will be closed to traffic. There will be detour signs. The work is expected to be completed in June.

The project aims to reconstruct Glenwood Avenue between Clinton and Prospect street. It includes the removal of trolley tracks and subbase, new pavement, new curbs and sidewalks. It also includes upgrades to underwater and sewer systems.

The work is being paid for by a combination of Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program; or CHIPs, grant funding, Community Development Block Grant; or CDBG, funds, federal stimulus funds and local capital bonds.

Endicott-based Chicago Construction Co. Inc. is completing the project.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.