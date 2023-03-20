UHS named one of ‘50 Best Healthcare Providers for Supply Chain Excellence’

Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
(WBNG) -- United Health Services announced Monday that it has been named of the “Best 50 Healthcare Providers for Supply Chain Excellence” in North America for the fourth year in a row.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top-performing organization in the vital area of the supply chain, the backbone of our day-to-day ability to provide care and service to our patients,” said President & CEO of UHS John M. Carrigg.

UHS noted that the 50 healthcare providers were selected from more than 4,100 organizations connected to the Global Healthcare Exchange digital trading platform. The top performers were identified and ranked based on key supply chain metrics, such as purchasing volume, exception rates, exchange utilization and the number of trading connections during the 2022 calendar year.

UHS said other hospitals that were recognized include UCLA Health in Los Angeles, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and Yale New Haven Health System in Connecticut. The hospital said this honor puts it with good company.

