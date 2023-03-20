Windsor High School Drama Club presents the ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

(WBNG) -- The Windsor Central High School Drama Club will present the ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.’

The musical comedy centers on a fictional spelling bee set up in Putnam Vallet Middle School where six quirky adolescents compete in the contest.

The production will take place on March 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Windsor High School auditorium.

Pre-order tickets are $8 and tickets at the door are $10. You can pre-order here.

