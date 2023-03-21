Binghamton Fluorescent is saying goodbye to Broome County after 77 years.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After 77 years, Binghamton Fluorescent is saying goodbye to Broome County as they are closing down this May.

Owner of the lightshow room, Andy Shuman said over the years the company has provided residents with various kinds of lighting equipment and after working in the family-owned business for over 40 years he and his wife decided it was time to retire. He said he is very grateful for the continuous support from residents throughout the community.

“My family I know benefited so much from the patronage and from the friendships and different relationships we’ve developed with customers through the years” said Andy Shuman “It’s been a great run it’s been a lot of fun.”

He said the store, which is located on 235 Main Street in Binghamton will be closing on May 30. They will be taken special orders until May 14.

