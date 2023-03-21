Binghamton recognizes Kurdish Newroz with flag raising over city hall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham was joined by Kurdish-Binghamton residents to raise the Kurdish flag outside of city hall in honor of Newroz Tuesday.

Newroz is the Kurdish celebration of the Persian New York. Over the years, Newroz has come to signify new beginnings. It is a festival that celebrates the beginning of spring. The holiday is also used as an opportunity to support Kurdish causes.

“It’s a representation of all the diversity of cultures we have in the city of Binghamton,” said Mayor Jared Kraham. “We have very strong ethnic communities and the Kurdish people are near the top of the list.”

Typically, the festival for Newroz is celebrated by the Kurdish community with special foods, fireworks, dancing, singing and poetry recitations. Spring flowers such as tulips are also cut, new clothes are worn and pottery is smashed for good luck.

The festival is celebrated usually in the days running up to the Spring Equinox. This year it will be celebrated form March 21 to April 1.

