Binghamton University baseball player Tommy Reifler named America East Player of the Week

By Jackson Neill
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton University baseball player Tommy Reifler has been named the America East Player of the Week for his standout performance during the Bearcats sweep over Lafayette last weekend.

The junior outfielder went 10-for-14 with three doubles and three runs batted in during the three wins. His best performance came in BU’s 14-6 win on Saturday when he went 4-for-6 with three RBI and two runs scored.

This weekend brings Reifler’s average on the season up to .462 as he also has nine RBI and 13 runs scored.

Binghamton is currently on a four game winning streak and they’ll look to continue that as they travel to take on Penn State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

