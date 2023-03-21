Binghamton University honors Tsvetelina Ilieva, the first volleyball All-American in school history

By Jackson Neill
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Monday, Binghamton University honored Tsvetelina Ilieva who recently became the first volleyball All-American in school history.

2022 was Ilieva’s first season at Binghamton after transferring from Seton Hall to follow coach Allie Yaeger. This past season, Ilieva was named the America East Player of the Year, was an All-Conference selection, and was an All-Region selection.

During the year, she amassed 351 kills and accounted for 410 points as she became the only All-American in 51 years of the program.

The Bearcats went 17-7 this past season which was more wins than their previous four seasons combined.

“When she told me that she was going to leave Seton Hall, it wasn’t a matter of if I’m going with her, it was a matter of ‘Where are we going?’ because I chose Seton Hall because I wanted to play for her and going to Binghamton was honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said Ilieva.

“She deserves it so much. She works so hard. She’s one of the hardest working players that I’ve ever had. When I found out about it I knew that it could happen. I don’t want to sit here and be like ‘Oh I’m so surprised that she received the award.’ I knew it was a possibility and it’s something we always talk about. All-American, All-American for a really long time with me and her,” added Yaeger.

In today’s ceremony, Yaeger, Ilieva, University President Harvey Stenger, and Athletic Director Eugene Marshall were among those who made remarks.

