Change Makers: Lea Webb breaks barriers at the local, state level

(WBNG)
By Jill Croce
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - “I was born and raised here in Binghamton on the southside,” said NYS Senator Lea Webb. “If you’re talking about changing, whether it’s your own community or the state or the country, you also have to start where you live. I’ve lived here my whole life.”

Webb’s resume reflects she’s no stranger to this area, such as her past experience with city council.

“How not only how policies get passed, but also how they get implemented and what that experience feels at the local level. I think that experience, most certainly, has helped me to have even more insight into how we provide services at the state level and the state legislature,” said Webb.

While rising through the ranks, Webb has broken barriers not once but twice.

“No one, I think, sets out to be the first,” said Webb. “I’m definitely a person that that was not my plan, but I most certainly do not plan to be the last.”

Webb has been the first person of color to serve on Binghamton’s city council. Last year, she became the first democrat African American woman to represent District 52.

“In breaking through some of those glass ceilings that most certainly, especially in historically marginalized communities aren’t just simply glass ceilings they are brick ceilings, is that it’s important to recognize not only how far we’ve come but the significant amount of work we need to do to ensure that we have diverse and inclusive representation across every institution in our society,” said Webb.

Looking back at how far she’s come, she almost didn’t pursue this career path.

“Originally, I wanted to become a pediatric neurosurgeon,” said Webb.

However, at Webb’s core no matter what she chose, public service was instilled in her at a very young age.

“Passion for public service started really young,” said Webb. “I remember my mom showed me this picture, I was probably like two maybe three years old, and I have a shirt that said kids are people too. So from that early age, this desire to advocate for others was I guess born so to speak due in large part to my parents. Both of my parents were very involved in the community.”

When it comes to future generations, Webb said she’s always thinking about how to create pathways for others.

“I’m always thinking about not just simply in the present, but for those that are coming after me,” said Webb “What are we doing and what can I do to really be in service?”

Webb currently chairs women’s issues in the senate, and she sits on 7 committees. Webb and her freshman colleagues made history months ago when, during the swearing in process, they were noted as the 1st all-women class of incoming senators for the Empire State.

