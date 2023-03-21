Delaware County DA reveals new details into manslaughter case involving death of woman

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced new details into an investigation into manslaughter.

The district attorney’s office said Vincent Balsamo, 71, of Walton, NY was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court on March 20. That indictment includes charges of manslaughter in the second degree; a class C felony, assault in the second degree; a class D violent felony and reckless endangerment in the second degree, a class D misdemeanor.

The charges are in relation to an investigation into the Dec. 7, 2022 death of 52-year-old April Kestner, of Honesdale, Pa.

The district attorney’s office announced the details of the indictment, which accuses Balsamo of intentionally causing serious injury to Kestner while she was already suffering from an underlying medical condition, on Tuesday. The indictment said Balsamo repeatedly choked, strangled, slapped, slammed and struck the victim when she was a guest at Balsamo’s home in Walton, causing her death.

Balsamo is facing up to five to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the manslaughter charge.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and the court has set bail to $50,000 cash and $150,000 secured bond. At the conclusion of the arraignment, the defendant was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

