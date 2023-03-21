Kids Can Build to bring ‘hunger awareness’ during ‘Building Day’

(WBNG) -- It’s an initiative to bring hunger awareness to the forefront while also teaching students about STEM.

“Building Day” for the 2023 Kids Can Build campaign will be held on March 24.

Community Development Liaison at Visions Federal Credit Union Jocelyn Bailey and the Director of CHOW with the Broome County Council of Churches Les Aylesowrth joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to talk about the event.

