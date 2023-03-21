Man pleads guilty to possessing loaded Smith & Wesson rifle

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of Shawn W. Woodberry, 42, of Binghamton Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Woodberry pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony. Woodberry admitted that he illegally possessed a loaded Smith & Wesson MP 22LR rifle on Oct. 22, 2022.

The office said police responded to a residence on Lisle Avenue in Binghamton where Woodberry threatened an acquaintance with the rifle. Woodberry was identified through a ring doorbell recording. Police found the weapon outside of the residence.

In Saint Lawrence County in 2014, Woodberry was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony.

Woodberry will be sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on June 21, 2023.

“Thanks to the Binghamton Police, and their quick response, this situation did not escalate further,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to send felonies to prison at double the rate of the state average.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

