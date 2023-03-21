More sunshine

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming mostly sunny. High 54 (48-56) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

A weak low tracking through Canada will give us some early clouds today, but as the low moves out, sunshine

will increase. As a front sags in from the north, we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.

This front, will give us a chance of showers Wednesday, with a better chance of rain Wednesday night

into Thursday. We’ll have a few mixed showers into Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday

and Thursday, 40s Friday.

Another low will give us rain Saturday. There could be some mixed precipitation. Mixe showers Sunday as

the low moves out. We’ll keep rain and snow showers in the forecast into Monday. More seasonable Friday

and into the weekend with highs in the 40s.

