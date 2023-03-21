More sunshine

More mild temperatures
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy becoming mostly sunny. High 54 (48-56) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A weak low tracking through Canada will give us some early clouds today, but as the low moves out, sunshine

will increase. As a front sags in from the north, we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.

This front, will give us a chance of showers Wednesday, with a better chance of rain Wednesday night

into Thursday. We’ll have a few mixed showers into Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday

and Thursday, 40s Friday.

Another low will give us rain Saturday. There could be some mixed precipitation. Mixe showers Sunday as

the low moves out. We’ll keep rain and snow showers in the forecast into Monday. More seasonable Friday

and into the weekend with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after row boat capsizes, police investigating
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
27 new corrections officers sworn in represent the most diverse class in Broome County history
Inmate pleads guilty to assaulting another inmate at Broome County jail
Traffic alert: Glenwood Avenue in Binghamton to be closed for months for reconstruction project

Latest News

Late week turns unsettled
Quiet stretch of weather to start spring!
Late week turns unsettled
Quiet stretch of weather to start spring!
wbng
Spring Is Here!
Mild first day of Spring