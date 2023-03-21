Rain coming our way before the week is over

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 28-35

Wednesday: Partial sun. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. High: 51-58

Wednesday Night: Chance of showers. Low: 39-44

Thursday: 80% chance of rain. Some steady downpours are possible. High: 55, Low: 31

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and through the day Wednesday. Most of the period is dry; if any showers develop they would be isolated and later in the day Wednesday. Wednesday night shower chances will increase. Rain is expected to arrive for Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 80%. There may be some steady downpours, but no flooding concerns are evident at the moment. Main stem rivers will continue to slowly rise with snowmelt runoff from the Catskill/Upper Susquehanna region as well as Chenango River basin. The front that brings the rain sinks through the area overnight Thursday and Friday looks mainly dry, but cooler.

Another low pressure system brings a chance of some wintry mix early Saturday then a chance of rain through the day. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the 40s. We’ll need to monitor the location of cold air at the surface, especially northeast/east. If it gets stuck, there could be a longer period of wintry mix as the atmosphere warms well above the ground.

Sunday and Monday each bring a slight chance of a couple sprinkles or showers, but neither day currently looks to bring all day rain. Another shot at some rain/snow looks possible Tuesday.

