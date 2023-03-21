Southern Tier Tuesdays: Addiction Center of Broome County Health Home

By Julia Lopez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Addiction Center of Broome County Health Home is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

