Southern Tier Tuesdays: Addiction Center of Broome County Health Home
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Addiction Center of Broome County Health Home is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
