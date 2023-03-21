Wegmans recalls its frozen spinach for ‘pest contamination’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Wegmans issued a recall for one of its products Monday.

The store is recalling its own brand’s FYFGA Steamable Vegetables Frozen Chopped Spinach for pest contamination. The product is sold in 12 oz bags.

The product has a UPC code of 0-77890-36964-7 and a best-before date of July 24, 2024. All inkjet codes between K30247 20:25 and K30247 22:14 are recalled.

Wegmans said customers who purchased the product can return it at the service desk for a full refund.

Anyone who wants more information can call Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

