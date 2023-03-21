Windsor students share their love for the music department

Modern band student playing the piano
Modern band student playing the piano(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Students at Windsor High have the opportunity to join a variety of music classes such as band, choir, music theory and modern band which is an audition-only class. They can also join after-school extracurricular activities such as jazz band, folk band, musical theatre, or rock band.

A Senior in modern band class, Jameson Macmaee said, “I just love music. It just makes me who I am.”

Macmaee is planning on majoring in music business this fall after he graduates from high school.

The choral and music band teacher, Bobby Morano said his favorite part is seeing his students’ creativity come together.

I’m really happy with where I’m at, that’s the most I could say and I’m really happy I get to share it with kids, it’s been awesome,” said Morano.

Windsor students have been preparing for their upcoming concert which will be Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 and their upcoming musical which will be held on Friday, March 24th at 7pm, and Saturday, March 25th at 2pm and 7pm at the WCHS Auditorium.

For tickets, click here.

