Woman gets 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting baby boy

Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday that an Otsego County woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

The DOJ said Shelby Ortiz, 30, of Maryland, NY pleaded guilty in October 2022. She admitted that she subjected a boy, who was only around seven-months-old, to mouth to genitalia contact, knowing that the sex act she was performing was being recorded.

Ortiz also admitted that she distributed the video to a person living in Florida with whom she was participating in an online and phone dominant/submissive sexual relationship.

She will have to register as a sex offender and will have to begin a 20-year term of supervised release when she gets out of prison.

The case was investigated by the US Homeland Security Investigations, City of Oneonta Police Department and the New York State Police.

