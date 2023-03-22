Another mild day

More clouds today
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, periods of partly cloudy. A couple of showers. 0-T” 30% High 58 (54-60) Wind SW 5-10 mph

There is a front draped across NY and PA. This front will give us clouds and a very low chance of showers this afternoon.

We’ll have a better chance of rain Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Skies will be cloudy, but we will be dry Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, with 40s Friday

and the remainder of the seven day forecast.

Another low will give us rain Saturday. There will be some mixed precipitation. Mixed showers Sunday as

the low moves out. We’ll keep rain and snow showers in the forecast into Monday and Tuesday.

