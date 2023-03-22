Assemblyman Joe Angelino recognizes March 21 as Agriculture Day

(WBNG) -- In an effort to give thanks to farmers throughout New York State, assemblyman of the 121 district Joe Angelino announced March 21 will now be recognized as agriculture day.

The assemblyman presented the president of the Chenango County Farm Bureau Bradd Vickers with a proclamation to commemorate the day as well as the great work the organization does for agriculture.

Angelino said agriculture plays a vital role in the economy of New York state and without the hardworking farmers many people would not have access to the foods they are accustomed to.

“Agriculture is everywhere and when agriculture is doing well all things do well, it is the biggest industry and is the economic driver in my rural district.” said Joe Angelino.

He said is happy to be able express his gratitude to farmers all over the state for all they do.

