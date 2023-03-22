Binghamton man sentenced for stabbing man with knife during dispute

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A 75-year-old Binghamton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempted assault in the second degree.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Peter A. Scott will serve one and a half to three years in prison after admitting to stabbing a 58-year-old man in the arm with a knife during a dispute at 138 Grand Ave. in Johnson City. The victim suffered a non-serious injury, the office said.

The fight and stabbing occurred on June 22, 2022.

Scott has a criminal history including an attempted robbery in 2019 in Broome County, the district attorney’s office noted. District Attorney Michael Korchak said Scott has crimes dating back to 1982 but did disclose what crimes specifically.

“A state prison sentence is the only way to protect the citizens of our community from this individual,” Korchak said.

Johnson City Police investigated the case.

