Binghamton Mayor says city looked into railroad safety before Ohio disaster

(WBNG) -- No matter where Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham goes in the city, he said he is constantly asked by concerned residents about the outdated railroad bridges.

Indeed, the questions arose after toxic chemicals were released from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in February.

“I hear it every day, the people that call up, the people I bump into out to dinner,” Mayor Kraham told 12 News, referring to the questions that are asked about the safety of local railroads. “People are concerned about it and I think it’s such a clear example of a private company in this case a railroad that I think is not taking responsibility for what they need to do.”

Twenty-five of the 28 railroad bridges in the city of Binghamton were built by Norfolk Southern, the same company that had the train derailment in East Palestine.

Even before Kraham was elected mayor of the city in November 2021, the need to improve bridges was a topic of his campaign. Hence why he announced in February the hiring of a private engineering firm to conduct an investigation into the eroding bridges around the city.

The announcement already has Norfolk Southern scrambling to get in contact with Kraham and the city, according to Kraham.

“I think it got their attention certainly and I am going to continue to march forward to get this report done, really put these railroads on notice for what they need to do,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.