‘Broome Bands Together’ to return this summer with 10 concerts at Otsiningo Park

(Broome County Parks)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The popular concert series “Broome Bands Together” will be returning to Otsiningo Park this summer.

On Tuesday nights, starting June 6, a free concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the park. There will be a total of 10 concerts held throughout the summer.

At the concerts rotating food and beverage vendors will be in attendance, as well as community organizations like CHOW tabling for donations.

Broome County Parks & Recreation Director Liz Woidt said people who attend this summer’s concert series can expect a wide variety of music genres.

“We’ve got everything,” said Woidt. “We’ve got classic rock. We’ve got Celtic rock. We’ve got some of our bands that you’ve seen before and we have some new bands that we’ve added to the mix this year.”

Woidt said Broome Bands Together will be just one of many opportunities for free fun events in Broome County Parks this summer

“Something that we pride ourselves on in the Broome County Parks and the [county executive’s office] is very supportive of is being able to offer free community events throughout the summer at all of our parks,” said Woidt. “We’ve got Broome Bands Together here, we’re bringing back Beach Bash this year at Cole park and we’ve got our movie nights. We really just have a lot of great free community events.”

To see a full list of bands performing and concert links you can visit the Broome County Parks website.

