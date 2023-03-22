Delaware County man sentenced on 2 sex crime convictions

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the prison sentences of John Olson, 60, of Monroe, NY, Wednesday for violent felonies.

Olson was sentenced to eight years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for a criminal sexual act in the first-degree conviction. He was also sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a criminal sexual act in the second degree. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Olson will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. He will need to submit a sample of his DNA for inclusion in the New York State DNA databank.

“My office will continue to partner with law enforcement and victim advocates to make sure that anyone who commits a crime in Delaware County is held accountable for their actions,” said Acting Delaware District Attorney Shawn Smith.

