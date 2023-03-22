Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates ‘World Down Syndrome Day’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- March 21 is “World Downe Syndrome Day.” Gigi is a 20-year-old woman with down syndrome and the non-profit is named after her.

At Gigi’s Playhouse, they celebrated the day by making cards for those who donate to Gigi’s Playhouse, and at night they had their down syndrome celebration where they had karaoke, crafts, a dance party and decorated cupcakes.

The Site Manager at Gigi’s Playhouse said, individuals with down syndrome experience discrimination often. She wants to raise awareness of this issue.

“I invite everyone to take the ‘Generation G’ pledge by simply agreeing to be generous, accepting, and kind to all people,” said Whaley.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.