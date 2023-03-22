Greater Binghamton Outreach Program awarded $1000 through ‘Auchinachie Cares’ program

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Auchinachie Services donated $1,000 to the “Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program” Wednesday morning. The Outreach Program is a nonprofit affiliate organization of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

Its mission is to build bridges between schools, businesses and leaders within the Binghamton-area community to promote technical and professional career development for current and future workforce recipients.

“Obviously what they’re doing is getting the younger generation involved in the business world and that is very important,” said General Manager of Auchinachie Services Chris Hollerand. “Especially in our field find applicants and students that are interested in what we do.”

Auchinachie launched its “cares Program” in 2016. Since, every month, it selects a local non-profit to donate $1,000 to their cause.

The company said it is a great way to bring awareness to those organizations and award them for the great work they do in the community.

