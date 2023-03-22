Johnson City Middle School hosts annual culture night

Johnson City MS Culture Night
Johnson City MS Culture Night(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Middle School held the annual “Culture Night” this evening at their school cafeteria to celebrate the school’s multi-cultural student diversity.

Many families from the school district and the community came to check out dozens of booths that were set up throughout the cafeteria, each one representing different nations and their cultures.

Some of the countries highlighted this evening included China, Pakistan, Jordan, and many more.

We spoke with Joe Guccia, assistant superintendent at the Johnson City Middle School about the event and the importance of recognizing our community’s diversity.

“Diversity in Johnson City schools is our strength - we love to celebrate the cultures that represent our school population and our community and that is a great chance for all of us to come together to learn more about where our students and families come from and to celebrate our diversity.” said Joe Guccia.

Culture Night is hosted each year by the school district’s K-12 English department.

